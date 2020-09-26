Nagaland Girl Vidisenuo Belho Bags 1st Runner-Up Title in K-Pop Contest

Nagaland girl Vidisenuo Belho was adjudged the first runner-up in the solo singing competition at K-Pop Indian Contest 2020.

20-year-old Belho performed Heize’s ‘Can you see my Heart’ thrice to win the award which fetched her gift along with a certificate and a free visit to South Korea.

This event is organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India in partnership with ‘The Embassy of Republic of Korea’, Korean Tourism Organisation, and Samsung.

The competition required artistes to sing a song of their choice in a video throughout the contest.

Contestants from 18 different states competed in singing and dance challenge.