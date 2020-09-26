Rajnigandha, Sikhar, Bimal, Kamla Pasand Among 43 Other Paan Masala Brands Contain Cancer-Causing Chemical

43 brands of paan masala, including Rajnigandha, Sikhar, Signature, Bimal, Kamla Pasand contains cancer-stimulating chemical magnesium carbonate (MgCO3).

According to a report in the Assam Tribune, in an affidavit filed (PIL No.19/2020) (Jitul Deka Vs State of Assam) by Commissioner of Food Safety, M Goswami, it is stated that samples of altogether 43 brands of paan masala were collected and all tested positive for MgCO3.

Deka, in the PIL, further stated that as per scientific research, consumption of paan masala containing MgCO3 leads to acute hyper magnesia, cardiac arrest and cancer.