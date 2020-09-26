Two Women Cricketers Killed, 3 Missing in Meghalaya Landslide

Following incessant rains and subsequent landslides and flash floods across Meghalaya, two women cricketers were killed and three others went missing after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall hit their houses at Mawnei in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Friday.

Bodies of cricketers Razia Ahmed, who played for the state at the national level, and Ferozia Khan, a local player, were retrieved from the debris, Mawnei locality headman Bah Bud told PTI.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger said that efforts are on find out the missing persons.

Meghalaya Cricket Association general secretary Gideon Kharkongor said Razia had represented the state in various national-level tournaments since 2011-12.

On the other hand two workers engaged by the police in clearing the debris at their quarters in Shillong died on Thursday, officials said.

Landslides were reported from several areas across the state and PWD workers were pressed into service to clear the debris.