East Bengal officially announced 11th team of ISL

The East Bengal Football club will make its debut in the Indian Super League this season. Founder & Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), Nita Ambani today announced the expansion of Hero Indian Super League by welcoming East Bengal FC into the seventh edition of the football league.

Following Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation’s acquisition of majority stake in East Bengal Club and their successful bid, the club will embark on its maiden Hero ISL journey as the eleventh team in the competition.

As per reports, the century-old club’s inclusion in ISL this season was on expected lines after its new investors Kolkata-based Shree Cement Limited, picked up the bid documents to enter the ISL.

A consortium of Shree Cement Limited and East Bengal, known as Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation, had submitted the bid documents to FSDL.

East Bengal which will be the 11th team in the competition, which will play at three venues of Goa this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcoming the Red and Gold brigade for the seventh edition of India’s top-flight football league, Nita Ambani said the Red and Golds” inclusion after arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, who merged with ATK, in the country’s top division, is a monumental development for the Indian football ecosystem at large.

“It is such a happy and proud moment for ISL as we welcome East Bengal FC and their millions of fans into the League. The inclusion of both legacy clubs, i.e. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) opens limitless possibilities for Indian football, especially for talent development in the state,” Ambani said in a statement.

“West Bengal has made an immense contribution to the growth of the beautiful game in India. ISL”s growing footprint in the state and across India, is yet another step towards our mission of building a competitive and robust football ecosystem in the country.”