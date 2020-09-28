Assam Govt Begins Random Covid Tests in Guwahati

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kamrup Metropolitan District and also as per the directive of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam and in the interest of containment of COVID-19 and maintenance of public health and hygiene, an intensive COVID-19 testing arrangement has been initiated w.e.f. 28th September to 30th September 2020 in the Kamrup Metropolitan District.

As per the order, all State Government Offices including Educational Establishments, Central Government Offices including Educational Establishments, Public Undertakings under Central and State Governments, Shops and Commercial Establishments including Malls and Warehouses, Residential Apartments and individual households, other public and private offices and agencies are directed to cooperate with the teams deputed from the COVID-19 Counselling Centres under District Administration and Health & Family Welfare Department without any conditions for carrying out of Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR Test on the said dates.

Any obstruction and violation of this order will attract punitive action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Control Act of India, 1897.