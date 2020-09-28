Drugs worth Rs 25 crores seized by Assam Police near Assam-Nagaland border

NET News Desk

The Assam Police seized about 5.05 kg of heroin near its border area with Nagaland on Sunday night. The operation was undertaken as a part of the ongoing drive against drugs declared by the Assam Police.

As per reports, the market value of the 5.05kg of heroin recovered is said to be of Rs.25 Crores.

One Ismail Ali under Jogighopa Police Station has been taken into custody, informed Assam Director-General of Police (DGP) Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in a tweet.

He said, “The market value of the 5.05KG of heroin recovered is said to be Rs.25 Crores! One Ismail Ali , S/o Akabor Ali under Jogighopa PS has been taken into custody. This op. is part of ongoing drive against drugs declared by DGP Assam on 26 Jun’20.”

He further congratulated the Karbi Anglong Police for their efforts that led to the seizure of the drugs.