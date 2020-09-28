Manipur: CM inspects construction of irrigation facilities

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh visited Sinam Kom and Sanjenlok villages to inspect the ongoing drilling works for ground water schemes taken up by the Minor Irrigation Department to enhance irrigation in the State.

In all, 550 ground water tube-wells and 375 surface irrigation schemes would be constructed in different parts of the State with the funds from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana – Har Khet Ko Pani (PMKSY-HKKP). Foundation stones for these irrigation facilities were laid by the Chief Minister in a function held at City Convention Centre on , 2020.

Expressing their profound happiness for visiting them, the villagers presented gifts to the Chief Minister. Interacting with them, the Chief Minister contended that nothing is possible without water whether it maybe agriculture, horticulture or fishery. Therefore, the State Government has taken up a major project to install 550 groundwater tube-wells and construct 375 surface minor irrigation schemes across the State to enhance irrigation with the funds from the Centre, he informed. This would definitely enable hard working people to easily practice activities like agriculture, horticulture, fishery, etc.

Stating that the State Government has formed different committees to enhance production in these sectors, the Chief Minister said that he would instruct these committees to visit the area to identify suitable crops for them. Informing that there is high demand for organic products outside the State, the Chief Minister urged the villagers to produce only organic products.

He also said that villagers need not worry about the market anymore because the Government would buy all their produces. The recently passed Farm Bills would also enable the farmers to sell their produces directly to the market instead of selling it to the middlemen, the Chief Minister informed.

N. Biren Singh also said that two and a half hectare each have been identified in Jiribam and Khudengthabi for plantation of palm trees. He also said that Sinam Kom villagers can also plant it if the soil of the area is suitable for it. Urging the villagers not to cut down trees, the Chief Minister said that the Government would provide gas connection under Ujjwala Yojana for which he also asked the Village Secretary to make a list and submit it to the Government.

Commissioner (Minor Irrigation) Jacintha Lazarus, Chief Engineer (Minor Irrigation) H. Brajendra and other high ranking officials also accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.