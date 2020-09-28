Over 2.25 lakh affected across 9 districts as fresh floods hit Assam

NET News Desk

More than 2.25 lakh people across 9 villages in Assam have been affected due to fresh floods in Assam.

Incessant rains in the last few days have triggered this year’s third wave of floods in the state, claiming one life in Nagaon district on Saturday, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

As per the bulletin, the affected districts in the third wave of flood this year are – Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur. One person died in the rain on Sunday. The total death in this year’s flood has gone up to 118.

Nearly 10,000 hectares of crop have got submerged in flood waters and 219 villages are flooded.

Road connectivity has been affected in Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts while 43 relief camps have been set up in three districts so far, the ASDMA said.