Three branches of NIA to be set up in Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi

NET News Desk

In a major development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned three additional branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to be located at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi.

The decision has been taken to strengthen the anti-terror response framework of the country. With the three new branches, NIA will now have a dozen regional offices across the country. Currently, the NIA has nine branches in Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur and Chandigarh besides specialised units at the headquarters in New Delhi.

In a statement issued by NIA, it has said, “ The decision by the Government of India will help in ensuring quick response to any emergent situation in the concerned states by the premier anti-terror investigation agency of the country. It will strengthen NIA’s capability in investigation of terrorism related cases and other national security related matters. It will also facilitate timely collection of crucial information and evidence relate to such offences.”

MHA Sanctions 03 New NIA Branches at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi pic.twitter.com/enkRvNSKSs — NIA India (@NIA_India) September 28, 2020

As per reports, this came after Bangaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday claimed that Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities and said he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the investigation agency. Surya’s claim was backed by the state’s CM Yediyurappa who said the Karnataka capital has become a hub of criminal activities in the recent past.