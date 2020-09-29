Arunachal COVID-19 Cases Breaches 9k-Mark

The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh crossed the 9,000-mark with 135 more people testing positive for the virus on September 28.

According to a bulletin issued by the State Directorate of Health Services, the State’s case tally now stands at 9,004, including 2,495 active, 6,495 discharged cases coupled with 14 casualties.

Of the active cases, 1,127 patients are receiving treatment at various Covid care facilities, while 1,368 have preferred home isolation.

Out of the new cases, Itanagar Capital Complex reported the highest at 62, followed by Kra Daadi 18 and West Siang 13.

East Siang reported eight cases, Lower Siang seven, Papum Pare six, Kurung Kumey four and Upper Subansiri three.

Longding, Tawang, Namsai, Tirap and Anjaw registered two cases each, while one each came from West Kameng, Changlang, Lower Subansiri and Lohit.

Barring five, 130 cases were found to be asymptomatic, the bulletin said.