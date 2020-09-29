Govt Launches Portal for COVID-19 Vaccine Development Update

The Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a web portal that will provide all important information on COVID-19, vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally.

Interested people can visit the website on vaccine.icmr.org.in

The “vaccine web portal” and the “National Clinical Registry for COVID-19” have been developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, according to a health ministry statement.

Vardhan earlier had said a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021.