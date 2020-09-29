Lt Col Mayang Bora from Assam Passes Away While Serving at Indo-Sino Border

The body of Lieutenant Colonel Mayank Bora, who breathed his last on 26th September while serving the country was brought to Borjhar airport from Delhi.

On 26th September, after serving the nation at the Indo-Sino border Ladakh, Bora was preparing to leave for home for a month. However, he breathed his last while sleeping that very night. The cause his death is likely to be heart attack, a press release said.

The Indian Army in reverence came to hand over Bora’s body to his family in Ahmed Ali Nagar, Guwahati.

Mayank Bora was the son of Former Colonel Dhiren Bora.He is survived by his wife and two-and-nine-month daughter.