Manipur Girl Innovator to Make Face-mask from Lotus Stem

A 27-year-old girl innovator from Manipur’s Bishenpur district who has made thread and cloth from lotus stem is now working to make mask from the stalk of the same plant.

Tongbram Bijiyshanti, a resident of Thanga Tongbram locality in the vicinity of the state’s famous Loktak lake, told PTI that she along with 15 women are involved in the project and is training 20 more women.

Earlier, Tongbram thanked PM Modi who in his #MannKiBaat mentioned her and congratulated for producing thread from Lotus stem.

The young innovator also appealed to the people to work for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.