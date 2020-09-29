SAI Sanctions Mirabai Chanu’s Overseas Training & Rehabilitation

Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) had an online meeting on Monday to discuss financial proposals of over Rs. 1.5 crores of athletes in six sports Shooting, Badminton, Boxing, Para Sports, Weightlifting and Hockey who are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The committee sanctioned weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s proposal of approximately Rs 40 lakhs for a two-month overseas training programme in Kansas, USA along with her coach and physiotherapist, as well as her rehabilitation for a long standing injury that she had been carrying. Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said, “We are completely focused on providing the best facilities to our Olympic-bound athletes. It was felt by the experts on the Committee that Mirabai can get the best rehabilitation programme in the US along with training, and therefore her coach and physio are also accompanying her. I am sure this exposure will help her greatly in her Olympic preparation.”

The other decisions include the following:

Shooting:

The committee sanctioned the proposal of shooters to procure ammunition so that they can train at their own home ranges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The committee also sanctioned the proposals of AnjumMoudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan for their equipment and training requirements.

Boxing:

The committee ratified the three month overseas training programme (effective from September 7) of VikasKrishan along with his personal coach Ron Simms Jr. in the USA.

Badminton:

The committee sanctioned the participation of three players KidambiSrikanth, SainaNehwal and Lakshya Sen in the Danish Open Super 750. Further it also sanctioned Sen’s training in Denmark and participation in the SaarLorLux Open.

Para-Sport:

The committee sanctioned the coaching fees of Sharad Kumar’s coach YevhenNikitin till the Tokyo Paralympics for a period of one year.

Hockey:

The committee has sanctioned the proposal of the Indian men’s hockey team to appoint a physiotherapist RB Kannan for an initial period of three months after the departure of the foreign physio.

The Committee also discussed the measures being taken to protect all athletes who are under training at SAI centres, against COVID 19. The medical experts on the committee reiterated the necessity to strictly follow the quarantine process formulated by the experts, and the SAI and State SOPs to prevent any inadvertent transmission of the virus.