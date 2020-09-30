Assam: CM Sonowal Felicitates HSLC Rank Holders under Anundoram Borooah Award

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal ceremonially distributed the Anundoram Borooah Award 2020 in Guwahati along with Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I urge the students to follow your dreams and shine. You have the capabilities and potential within to make yourselves and Assam proud,” said CM Sonowal.

This year, 16,944 students securing 75% & above in HSLC exams will get cash award of Rs. 20,000 each through DBT for purchasing laptops.

Further, following COVID-19 protocol, only HSLC rank holders were ceremonially given the award in the programme and rest of the students were awarded through DBT.

Aimed to encourage the meritorious students, the award honours the first Assamese & fifth Indian ICS, Anundoram Borooah.