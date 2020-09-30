Babri Demolition Case: All 32 Accused Including LK Advani Acquitted

Acquitting all 32 accused including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti of conspiracy charges in the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, a judge in Uttar Pradesh said that the demolition was not planned.

“The accused tried to stop the demolition,” said special CBI judge SK Yadav. The judge also said the Hindu activists who tore down the 16th-century mosque were “anti-social elements”.

Ahead of the hearing, security was tightened in the court premises in Lucknow and no one was allowed inside the court room except the defence and CBI lawyers, and the accused persons.