BSF Seized Big Haul Of Sophisticated Arms & Ammunition In Mizoram

NET News Desk

The Border Security Force in yet another record breaking achievement has seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunitions from Phuldungsei Village in Mamit District, Mizoram, being one of the biggest catch in the preceding years in the North-Eastern region, thereby giving another severe jolt to Anti-National elements.

Acting on a specific input of the Intelligence Branch of BSF about transportation of big haul of weapon consignment to the bordering area, a special operation was launched in the outskirts of Village Phuldungsei in District Mamit (Mizoram) in late night hours of 28 Sept 2020. A BSF party of 90 Bn BSF, Aizawl headed by SK Pillai, 2IC/OffgComdt under the overall supervision of Kuldeep Singh, DIG BSF Aizawl laid a special ambush in the target area under PS & Sub Division- West Phaileng, District- Mamit, Mizoram, said a press release issued by the BSF Headquarters.

During the ambush, the BSF party intercepted the target vehicles- one Mahindra Thar (MZ-01K-5262) & Mahindra Pickup (MZ-01L-4949) on South Phuldungsei – West Phuldungsei Road, approx. 15 kms of arial distance from the International Border with Bangladesh. While conducting a thorough search of these vehicles, the BSF party recovered 30 sophisticated weapons comprising of 28 Nos AK-Series Rifles, one 5.56 MM AK-74 Rifle and one Carbine 0.30” along with 7894 Nos of assorted Ammunitions (7.62 MM Ball – 5398 Nos, 5.56 mm CTN – 2490 Nos and .30” – 06 Nos) and 28 Nos of Magazines (26 Nos -AKM Magazines, 01 No. -7.62 MM AKM Belt Ammn Box type Magazine and 01 No.-Carbine.30” Magazine), which were clandestinely hidden in fabricated cavity of the vehicles.

Three persons were apprehended in the ambush, during preliminary questioning, the persons revealed their identities as Lalhuapzauva (56 yrs) Aizawl, Vanlalruata (25 yrs) Ramhlun South, Aizawl, and Liansanga (46 yrs) Armedveng, Aizawl. An amount of Rs. 39,020 INR and other articles were also recovered from the apprehended persons. The follow-up action on the matter as per law of land has been initiated.