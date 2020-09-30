Cinema Halls, Multiplexes to Open from Oct 15, Details Inside

The Government of India, on Wednesday, issued new guidelines for ‘re-opening’ of cinema halls/ multiplexes/ swimming pools used for training of sportspersons /entertainment parks.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said that Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which, standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued by the ministry, the Government of India said in its latest guidelines.

The Union Home Ministry said that state/ union territory (UT) Governments ‘shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation’ with the central government. “No restriction (will be imposed) on inter-state and intra-state movement,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.