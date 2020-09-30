GMCC Raises Demand to Include Manipuri Language in APSC Exams

The Guwahati Manipuri Coordination Committee (GMCC) has forwarded a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the inclusion of Manipuri language in the Assam Public Service (APSC) exams.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that he had already spoken to his Assam counterpart CM Sarbananda Sonowal for the inclusion of Manipuri language to the list of subjects in the examinations conducted by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

“The Manipuri Development Council set up under former CM Tarun Gogoi has been defunct under the present government,” said Karam Punshi, Secretary, Assam Manipuri Sahitya Parishad.

Currently, Assamese, Bodo, and Bengali are the allowed languages for the exams.