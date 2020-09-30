Hathras Gang-Rape Case: PM Modi Calls for Strict Action Against Culprits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and directed him to take stringent action against the culprits behind the tragic Hathras gang-rape case.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the body of the girl at around 2:30 AM on Wednesday despite strong protests by family members.

The family of the victim said that the police forcibly performed the last rites of the 19-year-old gangrape victim despite strong protests by them.

The family members said that they were not allowed by the police to bring back the body of the victim to home for the last time.

The 19-year-old died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital she suffered multiple fractures, paralysis in a brutal attack on September 14 in a Hathras village.