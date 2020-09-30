Manipur CM Paid Tributes to Jana Neta Hijam Irabot on his Birth Anniversary

Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid fitting tributes to Jana Neta Hijam Irabot as the State observes his birth anniversary, remembering his dedication and efforts towards maintaining oneness among different communities in Manipur.

“Lamyanba Irabot was a towering figure and multi-faceted personality. His contribution to the field of literature, sports, and social uplift of the downtrodden are noteworthy. While celebrating his 124th Birth Anniversary, let us pledge to leave behind selfish thoughts and follow the ideals of Lamyanba Irabot, who had envisioned a united and new Manipur,” said the chief minister.

Hijam Irabot also known as Jana Neta Hijam Irabot, was a politician and revolutionary social activist from Manipur.