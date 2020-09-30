Nagaland Sculptor Spends Rs 1.7 Lakh to Carve Out Village Scenery from Wood

A sculptor in Nagaland created a panoramic scene from a village detailed with huts, bridge and a waterfall.

Ningwon Zingkhai, carved the table with a waterfall, bridge, lights and a stream flowing into a lake under a dining table.

The scenery was recreated on a block of wood fashioned into a glass top dining table.

Ningwon says, “It took me over a year to make this table. I have spent about Rs 1.70 lakhs to make it.”

Nagaland: A sculptor Ningwon Zingkhai has carved a table out of a block of wood, depicting a landscape with a waterfall, bridge & huts under the glass top of the table. Ningwon says, "It took me over a year to make this table. I have spent about Rs 1.70 lakhs to make it." pic.twitter.com/r5WwwwLgWO — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

“I did not have any idea about what he was doing before. As a wife, I used to complain of working for so long and never completing his work. We are not financially sound and need money for our family needs,” ANI quoted Sopem, Zingkhai’s wife as saying.