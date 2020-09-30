Now Get Ready to Fly from Dibrugarh in Assam to Shillong

Under UDAN 4.0 scheme, now people from Dibrugarh in Upper Assam will be able to reach Shillong in Meghalaya.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on its Twitter handle on Friday said: “UDAN 4.0 brings regions close, destinations closer! The connectivity between Dibrugarh, an emerging industrial hub of North East India and Shillong, a fast emerging education hub for the entire North East region, will open new horizons for these two places.”

Under the UDAN scheme, Shillong will have flights to 7 Northeast cities and towns including Guwahati, Agartala, Dimapur, Imphal, Pasighat, Dibrugarh and Silchar.