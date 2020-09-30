Public Awareness Campaign on COVID-19 in Sikkim Concludes

A week long public awareness campaign to prevent the speed on spread of Covid-19 starting from 22nd of September concluded on 28th of September covering every nook and corner of West District of Sikkim.

The main purpose of the campaign was to create awareness to prevent the

transmission of the corona virus and to teach public about the effective ways of safety measures . The campaign was disseminated through the medium of information banners and verbal awareness.

The campaign was organized by Information & Public Relations Department, West under the aegis of District Administration Centre, West.