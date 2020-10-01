Arunachal Pradesh: Mini Tribal Food Mela organized to mark the culmination of Poshan Maah

NET News Desk

A month-long programme of Rashtriya Poshan Maah, under the Tawang and Kyidphel project culminated on Wednesday with Mini Tribal Food Mela in the office of the CDPO Tawang in which the Corona warriors were invited and served Poshan (nutritious) meal. The month-long programme for Tawang and Kyidphel project started on 7th of September 2020 from CDPO office Tawang which was jointly inaugurated by the Chairman of WWA and CWC Tawang.

During this month-long celebration Anganwadi workers and mothers were sensitized about Poshan Abhiyaan and various other women welfare schemes launched by the government. The supervisors of both Tawang and Kyidphel project visited various Anganwadi Centres and interacted with ICD beneficiaries, and sensitized them about the importance of good nutrition to improve the immune system of our body.

Block level meetings were conducted at CO Office Kyidphel and Secondary school Kyidphel, where the teachers and farm women were informed about Good Nutrition, Anemia among women and young children, the Importance of Immunization, Ante Natal Check-up, cleanliness, sanitation, health and hygiene were given.

In its concluding programme today after the Poshan Meal the Anganwadi workers were felicitated by Addl. DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering and other officers present.

The main objective behind celebrating Poshan Maah under Poshan Abhiyaan is to make India Malnutrition free by 2022, informed CDPO Tawang Dondup Pema.