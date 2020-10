Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) is all set to announce a new political party on October 11.

According to reports, the party will be formed to fight the upcoming assembly elections in 2021 and the peasant leader Akhil Gogoi who is currently in jail will be the chief ministerial candidate.

The new party will be supported by at least 70 ethnic organizations headed by Akhil Gogoi.