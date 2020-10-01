Assam SI Exam Paper Leak: Mastermind Diban Deka Arrested, Expelled from BJP

Prime accused in Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam, Diban Deka has been expelled from the Assam state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Diban Deka who was on the run since last 10 days surrendered before Patacharkuchi Police in Bajali district of Assam at around 11:45 PM and was later brought to 4th APBN in Kahlipara in Guwahati.

A team of police led by the Assam Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) GP Singh brought accused Diban Deka to Guwahati.

Earlier, the Assam Police had announced a monetary reward of Rs 1 lakh for people providing intel on the whereabouts of Diban Deka and PK Dutta.

The other prime accused in the SI exam paper leak scam, former Director-General of Police (DIG) PK Dutta is still absconding.