CM Khandu announced resignation if portion of NH 415 is not completed by March next year

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced to resign from his post of Chief Ministership if the under construction portion of National Highway-415 is not completed by March 31 next year.

“I will resign from the Chief Ministership if the construction of package A of NH415 (baring underpass & bridges) from Chandranagar to Papunallah is not completed till 31st March 2021,” said Khandu.

Khandu informed that the progress of the said road is not upto the mark. The completion date was Sept 2020, but due to lockdown and COVID pandemic, all the ongoing projects in state and country has been badly affected due shortage of labour and other COVID management issues.

The 14-km stretch linking state capital Itanagar with Naharlagun town was supposed to be completed by September 28, but the construction work was delayed due to monsoon related challenges besides the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The NH-415 starts from Banderdewa in Lakhimpur district of neighbouring Assam, passes through various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, and ends at Hollongi, near Gohpur in Assam’s Biswanath district.

As per reports, the portion between Hollong and Itanagar (30 km) was completed a few years back while work on the Itanagar-Naharlagun stretch is going on after resolving land acquisition-related issues. Khandu further informed that it is included under central road projects and the Centre has allowed an extension of the deadline by another six months due to the pandemic.

The work for construction of the 17km-stretch between Naharlagun and Banderdewa has also been sanctioned by the Centre, he added.