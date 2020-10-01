Google issues notice to Zomato, Swiggy for violating Play Store guidelines

Google has sent notices to online food ordering platforms – Zomato and Swiggy for violating its app store’s policies. The two companies have been promoting cashback schemes through fantasy sports features.

According to the Play Store’s policy, it doesn’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. The platform had taken down Paytm app for some hours for violating its gambling policies.

Zomato has confirmed that it received notice from Google, but it believes that the notice is unfair. “We believe that the notice is unfair, but we are a small company and have already realigned our business strategy to comply with Google’s guidelines. We will be replacing Zomato Premier League with a more exciting program by this weekend,” said Zomato’s spokesperson in as reported by Entrackr.

The in-app gamification feature was withdrawn by Swiggy after the notice, but the company has declined to comment further on the issue. A separate query sent to Google remains unanswered.