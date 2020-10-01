Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Northeast Till Oct 5

While the monsoon months are officially set to conclude come September end, parts of east and northeast India are expected to continue witnessing monsoon showers till first week of October.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD),isolated heavy falls over Assam, Megalaya and Tripura in on the cards till October 5.

The principal agency for weather forecasting stated that moderate thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, east Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 12 hours.

Earlier in the month of September two women cricketers were killed and three others went missing after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall hit their houses at Mawnei in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district.