India’s Covid-19 Tally Crosses 63-Lakh Mark

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 63 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 63,12,584 while the death toll climbed to 98,678 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,40,705 are active cases, 52,73,201 recovered, according to the health ministry.

While US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,229,723 and 206,905, India stands in the second place in terms of cases at 6,225,763, while the country’s death toll soared to 97,497.