Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Drops 2 Ministers

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has dropped two ministers, one from his National People’s Party (NPP) and another from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

The two ministers Samlin Malngiang of the HSPDP and Comingone Ymbon of the NPP were dropped nearly a month after the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government completed two-and-half years in office on September 6.

Further in place of Ymbon, first-time NPP MLA from Mawhati, Dasakhiat Lamare will be sworn in as minister, while HSPDP legislator from Mawkyrwat, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar will take oath as minister in place of Samlin Malngiang.

The two MLAs will take oath as ministers at the Raj Bhavan on October 10.