Meghalaya, East Khasi Hills declared ‘Dry day’ on October 2 to mark 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

‘The Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills District has declared 2nd October, 2020 as ‘Dry Day’ throughout the entire district on account of Gandhi Jayanti,” an official confirmed.

All Bonded Warehouses, IMFL Retailers, Bars, Canteens and Outstills shall remain closed on this day. Any violation of this Order will be viewed seriously.