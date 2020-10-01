Rahul Gandhi Arrested On Way To Hathras, Asks Cops “On What Grounds”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained for defying a ban on large gatherings as he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra headed to Hathras to meet the family of the gang rape victim who died on Tuesday and whose dead-of-night cremation by the UP police has provoked nationwide outrage.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was pushed to the ground and lathi-charged when he and Priyanka Gandhi were marching on the highway after their convoy was stopped by Uttar Pradesh policemen.

In visuals, the Congress leader was seen resisting policemen who were trying to stop him and saying, “”Why are you arresting me? What are the grounds for the arrest?”.