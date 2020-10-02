15047 Households Connected in Arunachal Under “Jal Jeevan Mission”

Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to provide 100% tap water connections to all the households in the State by 2023 under Jal Jeevan Mission, the flagship programme of Government, which aims to provide safe drinking water to all.

Meanwhile Arunachal CM Pema Kandu on his Twitter handle posted saying, “588 villages, 15047 households covered under Functinal Household Tap Connections (FHTCs).

Further half yearly target of FHTCs was 14624 and the BJP ruling state government has achived 14949 till date.

Being a hilly State, gravity-based water supply system is used in Arunachal Pradesh, means the force of gravity is used to move the water downhill from a source to the village. An intake structure is built to collect the water from surface sources, which is then conveyed to the village through a pipe system.

The implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in these tough terrains and high altitude is a challenging task. Impediments increase with the harsh climatic conditions and poor connectivity.