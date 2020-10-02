Arunachal Pradesh: CM Khandu directs for strict implementation of DBT mode

NET News Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday chaired a review meeting with the PHE&WS department on the implementation of Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat (Gramin) Scheme in the state. He also took a review on implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) and MG-NREGA scheme with the rural development department.

Chief Minister in the meeting directed the rural department to strictly implement the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode for implementation of the PMAY scheme. He also urged for selection of genuine beneficiaries.

Reviewing the progress of work on MG-NREGA scheme for the year 2020-21, Chief Minister also reviewed its fund status, DBT payments and status of work on water management and water conservation.

Earlier, assessing the status on JJM scheme, he reviewed the progress of coverage on Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) in rural households across the state. The meeting also discussed for adopting better technologies and infrastructure to improve the urban water supply system.

Chief Minister emphasised the officials present to put in better work system for the flagships programmes to be implemented effectively and to ensure its maximum reach so that it reaches all the needy.

The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Bamang Felix.