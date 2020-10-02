Farm Bill – Assam & Whole of NE will be an Agricultural Hub, Opines Kiren Rijiju

Addressing a press in Guwahati, Assam, Union Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Assam and whole of Northeast will be an agricultural hub in the coming days and will be known for its specialties.

Talking to the press persons in Guwahati on Thursday, Rijiju said, “Farmers of North East will be the biggest beneficiaries of these new agricultural reforms by the Union Government.”

“These bills brought by the Centre will give freedom to the farmers and give them choice to sell their crop anywhere in the country. Complete freedom has been given to the farmers as there are no restrictions in selling their produce,” he said.