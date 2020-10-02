Hathras Gangrape Case: UP Police Now Claims Victim Wasn’t Raped

In a new twist to the Hathras gang-rape case, the Uttar Pradesh police has said there is no evidence the woman was raped.

According to reports, Hathras superintendent of police Vikrant Vir has said that the report by the Aligarh hospital, where she was admitted before she was brought to Safdarjung hospital does not confirm rape.

Meanwhile, the postmortem report from Safdarjung hospital where she was shifted on September 28 – 14 days after the incident – came out the day after she died in the hospital.

On October 1, Vikrant Vir was quoted as saying, “The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medicical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They are waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape.”

The news agency PTI has also reported that the Additional Director General (law and order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar has said, “Forensic report makes clear the woman was not raped.”

“According to the postmortem report, the victim died due to the trauma of her neck injury. FSL report also clearly shows that sperm was not found in the collected samples. It suggests that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension,” Kumar was quoted by ANI as having said.

“Police had taken timely action in the matter from the beginning. Further actions will be taken in the matter now. Those who twisted the matter in the media will be identified and legal actions will be taken against them,” he added.