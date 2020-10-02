KMSS Floats New Political Party ‘Raijor Dal’ in Assam

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has launched a new political party ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2021.

The party has been named ‘Raijor Dal‘, which translates to ‘People’s Party’.

According to reports, the party will be formed to fight the upcoming assembly elections in 2021 and the peasant leader Akhil Gogoi who is currently in jail will be the Chief State Convenor.

The group of advisors include Dr. Hiren Gohain, Dr. Nagen Saikia, Jahnu Baruah, Dr. Udayaditya Bharali, Dr. Sitanath Lahkar, Dr. Ghanashyam Nath, Dr. Narayan Sharma and Sanjay Kumar Tanti.

The new party will be supported by at least 70 ethnic organizations headed by Akhil Gogoi.