Mob in Assam Kills 2 People Suspected as ‘Witch’

Two people were killed by a mob in a village in Assam after local residents suspected them of practicing witchcraft, following which a kangaroo court decided to kill them.

According to reports, the incident happened on September 30 night but was first reported to the police on October 1 morning.

The police have recovered some remains of the two people and have so far arrested nine villagers.

According to police sources, in remote Rohimapur area under the Dokmoka police station of Karbi Anglong district, a woman from the village died a few days ago after falling sick and was taken to Guwahati for treatment.

The police further added that, at a post-death ritual for her in the village, another woman, a 50-year-old widow Ramawati Halua, allegedly started to behave in an “abnormal” way, the villagers claimed.

Meanwhile, some of the villagers alleged that Ramawati was practicing witchcraft.

A kangaroo court trial adjudged her as a witch and held her responsible for “bad fortunes” of the people in the village including deaths, police sources said.

A kangaroo court is a court that ignores recognized standards of law or justice and often carries little or no official standing in the territory within which it resides.

A kangaroo court may ignore due process and come to a predetermined conclusion. The term may also apply to a court held by a legitimate judicial authority which intentionally disregards the court’s legal or ethical obligations.