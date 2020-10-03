Congress-AIUDF Alliance in Assam Officially Announced

Congress-AIUDF will form an alliance in the Assam 2021 Legislative elections.

Aminul Islam in the core committee meeting urged to all the regional parties to come together.

Earlier, Assam former chief minister Tarun Gogoi said that the Congress party wishes to form an alliance with the AIUDF.

“Not only AIUDF, we also want an alliance with other opposition parties of Assam. We have opened our doors for all parties who are opposed to the BJP,” said Gogoi.

Gogoi further added, “There is a wave against the BJP in the state. The youth, farmers, tribals and Bengalis in the state feel they have been cheated. The people of Assam today want a grand alliance.”