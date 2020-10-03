“Disturbed Area” tag under AFSPA extended for 3 districts and 4 police stations in Arunachal

NET News Desk

Three Districts and four Police Stations have been declared as “Disturbed Area”, by the centre for six more months under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). This came after reviewing of insurgent activities and the law and order situation in the areas.

The three districts are Tirap, Changlang and Longding whereas, the four police stations are Namsai and Mahadevpur in Namsai district, Roing in Lower Dibang Valley and Sunpura in Lohit district. The order which came into effect on 1st October 2020 has been extended till 31st March 2021.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said “…Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following four police stations in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to 31.03.2021 w.e.f. 01.10.2020, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

The AFSPA is imposed in areas where armed forces are required to operate in aid to civil authorities. For AFSPA to become valid, an area, however, needs to be declared disturbed either by the central or the state governments under section 3 of the 1958 Act.