Manipur Govt Announces Unlock 5 Guidelines, Details Inside

The Manipur government has issued ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines which will be in force till October 31.

According to the guidelines issued by the state home department, the government has allowed opening of schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching institutions of the state.

It, however, said that separate orders for reopening of the institutions will be issued giving detailed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Swimming pools will be allowed to be used for training sportspersons from October 15 subject to adherence to the SOP to be issued by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Stating that all hotels and restaurants have been allowed to open while the cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be allowed to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity besides permitting entertainment parks and similar places to open, for which the SOP will be issued by the concerned departments.

Similarly, opening of all financial institutes, private banks, insurance companies, etc have been permitted.

Manipur on Friday recorded a total of 286 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike in the State.

In the last 24 hours, a 64-year-old woman from Imphal East succumbed to the disease at JNIMS, taking the death toll in the state to 69.