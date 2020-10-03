MP Cop Arrested for not Registering Complaint of “Rape Victim”

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit “rape victim’s” complaint for four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on October 3.

The arrest was made after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took serious cognisance of the alleged lapse and ordered that a case be registered against the local police official. Two senior officials were also shunted out as per the orders.

The woman, who was allegedly raped by three men four days ago, committed suicide on October 2.

According to police, the accused allegedly raped the woman when she was in a field cutting grass for the cattle.