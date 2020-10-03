NorthEast United FC Signs Australian Defender Dylan Fox

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL), NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) have roped in former striker from Kerala VP Suhair and Australian defender Dylan Fox.

Dylan Fox played his last season at the A-League with Central Coast Mariners, and has over 7 years of experience, having played in different leagues across Australia and New Zealand while VP Suhair was the key player for the title-winning Mariners squad last season and has represented Kerala at the Santosh Trophy.

Speaking on the signing, NorthEast United’s Executive Director Priya Runchal said, “Dylan is a proven player in the A-League and a vital addition to our defence. Alongside Lambot and a good mix of young and experienced Indian defenders, we believe that we have a strong defence going into the season. We look forward to watching Dylan perform on the pitch.”