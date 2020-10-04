Manipur: 4 Arrested in UPSC CSE Aspirant Assault Case in Ukhrul

Ukhrul police Sunday arrested four youths from Rayotang locality in Ukhrul town in connection with the assault of a UPSC aspirant candidate namely, Soshim Keishing on 3 October.

According to police, a suo-muto FIR -11 (10)2020 Ukl-PS U/S -352/325/34 IPC was registered on 3/10/2020 in Ukhrul Police Station and subsequently, four residents of Rayotang have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Soreingam RS, 28 years, s/o Rathing R shimray of Ngainga village. (He is the convenor of Youth Action Committee, Rayotang.), Thotshang Rumthao, 21yrs, s/o Star Rumthao of Rayotang, Ukhrul. (Co-convener of Rayotang Youth action committee.), Lucky Zimik, 28 years, s/o Ngarànmi zimik of Nungou village, and Thangmayo HAS, 21 years, s/o Shimthar HAS of Huishu village.

Police said that necessary steps are being taken up for speedy conclusion of the case and that further investigation is on.

Sources said that the victim Soshim Keishing who was supposed to appear for UPSC CSE prelims examination at Imphal on 4 October, approached the Rayotang locality authority on Saturday to issue a travel permit as directed by TCFC.

However, the locality authority allegedly demanded Rs. 50 for the permit to which Soshim asked if he could be exempted being a student and also since none of the other localities in the town charge any amount for issuance of such permits, sources said.

A brief argument then reportedly ensued between the victim and the local authority. As the authority kept insisting on the charges, Soshim finally paid the amount, collected the permit and went home.

However, a few moments later, one of the local authority members called up Soshim and asked him to meet them to sort out the matter, telling him that he had shown disrespect to the local authority.

Soshim tried to convince them that he was preparing for the next day’s exam and that there was nothing serious since he had paid for the charge and that they had already issued him the permit.

But that did not help, and unsuspecting any danger, Soshim accompanied by his younger brother, went to the office of the local authority as directed by the members. But on reaching the place, the local authority members took Soshim inside a room and asked his brother to stay outside. There they blindfolded Soshim and started thrashing him brutally with clubs.

The victim was left with grievous bruises all over his buttock and lower part of the back. He was immediately rushed to the district hospital and is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, TCFC has announced that it has not directed or endorsed any villages/localities in the town to charge any amount from the public while issuing any permits during the pandemic and strongly condemned the act of Rayotang authority.

Different civil societies from across all corners of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts vociferously condemned the incident and demanded befitting actions against all those involved in thrashing the innocent victim.