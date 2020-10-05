BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Slams UP Police for Manhandling Priyanka Gandhi

A senior opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Maharashtra on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly roughing up Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The BJP Vice-President in a tweet in Hindi said, “How dare a male police officer lay his hand on the clothes of a woman political leader!”.

Taking a swipe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she urged him to take strict action against the policeman.

“Yogi Adityanath ji, who believes in the Indian culture, should take strict action against such police officials,” she said.

Earlier, congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress supporters were on their way to meet the Hathras gang-rape victim’s family on Saturday when they were stopped by UP police and scuffles erupted between them. During the incident, a helmet-wearing policeman held Ms Gandhi by her kurta while a crowd surrounded them at the DND toll plaza.