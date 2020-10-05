Gauhati University Issues Fresh Guidelines for Online Exam, Details Inside

The Gauhati University has issued new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for online undergraduate (BA / BSc / B.Com) 6th-semester examinations 2020.

The new guidelines, which will be effective from 5th October for the remaining papers, are:

1. The Question Paper will be made available online 15 minutes before the commencement of the examinations.

2. Uploading facility of Answer Scripts will be available after 30 minutes of the commencement of the examination and will remain open till 1 hour after the end of the examination.

3. Offline submission of Answer Scripts, for those who fail to upload the same will be allowed up to 2 hours after the end of the examination.

4. Students will be allowed to upload up to a maximum of 10 (ten) PDF files containing 1 (one) page in each file (maximum of 10 files) OR a single PDF file containing all 10 pages of the Answer Scripts, whichever is suitable.

5. In accordance with the above changes the examination schedule for all the subsequent examinations for 2nd shift i.e. from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. is rescheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3rd shift i.e. from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. is rescheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

IMPORTANT: Regarding uploading of answer scripts, students are strongly advised to follow the DO’s & DON’Ts for uploading Answer Sheets available in the website — https://web.gauhati.ac.in.