Hathras Rape Case: Parents Should Teach Good Values to Women to Stop Rape: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh said that the parents of young women must inculcate good values in them to stop incidents of rape, ANI reported.

His remark came amid nationwide outrage over the death of a 20-year-old Dalit woman from the state’s Hathras district after four upper-caste men allegedly raped and tortured her.

“Such incidents can be stopped only with sanskar [culture and values] and not with shashan [governance] or talwar [sword],” Singh, who is an MLA from the state’s Ballia district said.

Singh has made controversial statements in the past too. He had said in November that Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, was not a terrorist but an individual who committed a “mistake”.