Kolkata Gets First Underground Metro Station in 25 Years

The city got its first underground Metro station in 25 years on Sunday when East-West Metro’s Phoolbagan station was inaugurated.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata’s East West Metro corridor, describing the extension of the line from Salt Lake Stadium as a Durga Puja gift for the people of the metropolis.

“I am told that by the end of next year, the entire East West Corridor project of 16.55 km (between Sector-V and Howrah Maidan) is expected to be completed; hopefully with no further hiccups coming up due to the Covid pandemic,” he said while inaugurating the extension of the line till Phoolbagan Station through the virtual mode.

“The estimates are that this line (East West Metro corridor) will be used by nearly 10 lakh people by 2035. That itself will be a huge service to the people of Kolkata,” he said.